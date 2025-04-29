FEATURE
LGBTQ+ refugees say Kenya’s reform plan risks leaving them out
President William Ruto’s Shirika Plan aims to turn refugee camps into cities
29 April 2025 - 04:30
Already an outsider, Ugandan refugee Constance fears a plan to integrate hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers into Kenyan society will instead further alienate him and other LGBTQ+ refugees at a time of rising hostility...
