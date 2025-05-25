Africa Day: ICRC launches updated tool linking ancestral traditions to humanitarian law
Red Cross marks Africa Day with renewed call to protect civilians through African traditions
25 May 2025 - 11:02
As the continent commemorates Africa Day, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has launched an updated version of its “Tool on African Traditions and the Preservation of Humanity in Warfare”, spotlighting how African customs have long embodied principles of protection and dignity in times of conflict...
