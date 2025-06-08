Africa

Zambian government accused of insensitivity in handling of former president Edgar Lungu’s death

Former head of state died aged 68 on Thursday morning at a medical centre in Pretoria, where he had been receiving specialised treatment

08 June 2025 - 20:23

Patriotic Front secretary-general Raphael Nakacinda has condemned the Zambian government’s handling of the death and funeral arrangements of former head of state Edgar Lungu...

