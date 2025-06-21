Africa

ANALYSIS

Under shadow of Trump warning, Africa pioneers non-dollar payments

Africa's campaign to boost regional payments systems has found a platform at the G20, with South Africa leading the charge as holder of its presidency

21 June 2025 - 12:15 By Duncan Miriri and Andy Bruce

Africa's push for local currency payments systems — once little more than an aspiration — is finally making concrete gains, bringing the promise of less costly trade to a continent long hobbled by resource-sapping dollar transactions...

