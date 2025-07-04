Africa

Major Rwandan coltan exporter bought smuggled DRC minerals: UN

Mineral trade helps finance M23 rebels, says report

04 July 2025 - 16:00 By Reade Levinson, DAVID LEWIS and Sonia Rolley

Rwandan company Boss Mining Solution bought minerals smuggled from rebel-held areas of neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), helping fund an insurgency in the African country, according to a confidential report by a group of UN experts that was reviewed by Reuters. ..

