ANALYSIS
Rwandan rebels’ fate clouds Trump’s vision for mineral-rich DRC
Hutu rebels’ future complicates peace deal as leader appeals to US president to avoid offensive
25 July 2025 - 04:30
Moves to end fighting in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) that are essential to US President Donald Trump's plans for a mining bonanza in the region are meant to get under way by Sunday, but the future of a small rebel group has emerged as one of the major obstacles...
