INSIGHT
Sudan’s Islamists plot post-war comeback by supporting army
Head of former ruling party Ahmed Haroun speaks from hideaway
29 July 2025 - 04:30
The Islamist movement toppled in Sudan's uprising in 2019 could support an extended period of army rule as it eyes a political comeback after deploying fighters in the country's war, according to some of its leading members...
