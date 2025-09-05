Sex for fish: US aid cuts revive risky behaviour in Kenya
No condoms, no HIV meds as Trump aid cuts bite
05 September 2025 - 04:30
As the sun rises over Lake Victoria, fishermen return to Kendu Bay with the night's catch as women traders wait on the shore. But with US aid cuts hitting incomes and health services in western Kenya, many women will pay for the fish with sex...
