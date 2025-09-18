ANALYSIS
Military spending eats into Africa's climate finance
African leaders call for grants over loans as military spending comes at cost of climate
18 September 2025 - 17:14
Global military spending following the outbreak of conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza is at its highest since the Cold War, which African leaders warn is leaving less international aid available to help their countries adapt to the climate crisis...
