Lockdown batters job market as SA sheds 2.2m in quarter 2 of 2020

And while unemployment fell to 23.3%, this is a function of the shutdown, not an improved labour market

SA saw 2.2 million job losses in the second quarter of 2020 during the worst of the hard Covid-19 lockdown, Stats SA data showed on Tuesday.



But despite the dramatic decline in the number of working people, SA’s unemployment rate fell to 23.3% in the second quarter of the year, from 30.1 in the first quarter, according to Stats SA’s quarterly labour force survey (QLFS)...