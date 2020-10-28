Mboweni bats away downgrade talk, saying mini-budget does enough
He believes the spending commitments in the medium-term budget are enough to save SA from further ratings downgrades
28 October 2020 - 21:17
Finance minister Tito believes the spending commitments in the medium-term budget were enough to save SA from further ratings downgrades.
“We are of the view that there’s no need for further downgrades for SA at all. I think we have been punished enough - and during a pandemic, nogal,” he told journalists at a virtual media briefing organised after his speech in parliament on Wednesday...
