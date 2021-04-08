Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | How 15% electricity tariff hike has zapped consumers’ pockets
Robert Gwerengwe, FNB middle-market segment CEO, talks about the impact of power price hikes on SA consumers
08 April 2021 - 20:17
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we focus on the impact of recent electricity tariffs hikes on SA consumers.
Our host, Mudiwa Gavaza, is joined by Robert Gwerengwe, FNB’s middle-market segment CEO...
