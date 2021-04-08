Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | How 15% electricity tariff hike has zapped consumers’ pockets

Robert Gwerengwe, FNB middle-market segment CEO, talks about the impact of power price hikes on SA consumers

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we focus on the impact of recent electricity tariffs hikes on SA consumers.



Our host, Mudiwa Gavaza, is joined by Robert Gwerengwe, FNB’s middle-market segment CEO...