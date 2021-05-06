SA’s B-BBEE management scores are junior-level stuff

While businesses meet targets at the lower rungs, they still fail to make it big, says Sanlam Gauge’s report on transformation

SA companies do not have enough black middle and senior level managers in their businesses, new research shows.



In the inaugural Sanlam Gauge report published Thursday, SA businesses scored 57% in the management control section of their Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) scores...