SA’s B-BBEE management scores are junior-level stuff
While businesses meet targets at the lower rungs, they still fail to make it big, says Sanlam Gauge’s report on transformation
06 May 2021 - 20:49
SA companies do not have enough black middle and senior level managers in their businesses, new research shows.
In the inaugural Sanlam Gauge report published Thursday, SA businesses scored 57% in the management control section of their Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) scores...
