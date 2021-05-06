Business

SA’s B-BBEE management scores are junior-level stuff

While businesses meet targets at the lower rungs, they still fail to make it big, says Sanlam Gauge’s report on transformation

06 May 2021 - 20:49 By Jane Steinacker

SA companies do not have enough black middle and senior level managers in their businesses, new research shows.

In the inaugural Sanlam Gauge report published Thursday, SA businesses scored 57% in the management control section of their Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) scores...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SA’s B-BBEE management scores are junior-level stuff Business
  2. Race not an issue in CEO’s departure, Absa insists Business
  3. Absa ‘had to choose between CEO and unhappy executives’ Business
  4. PODCAST | How 15% electricity tariff hike has zapped consumers’ pockets Business
  5. Mboweni bats away downgrade talk, saying mini-budget does enough Business

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...

Related articles

  1. Gavin Watson and family 'gave white people credibility and legitimacy' in SA Politics
  2. Former Eskom boss determined to deal with ‘the Koko hunt’, goes for Suzanne ... Politics
  3. CFO, friend accused of defrauding Free State agriculture of R200m News
  4. Banks in the black at top - and rising Business
  5. African Bank CEO says financial services 'yet to transform' Business
X