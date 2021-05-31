Trisky business: CNA boots out Benjamin Trisk
The company’s former CEO says he has been unlawfully removed as a director of operations
31 May 2021 - 14:43
Struggling stationery group CNA has removed Benjamin Trisk as a director from its operations after a meeting on Monday, according to a statement from the company’s former CEO.
On Friday, Trisk told Business Times that the meeting to “discuss a resolution removing me from the board of CNA operations” had been adjourned until this week. ..
