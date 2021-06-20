Some good news! SA’s 2021 GDP boost forecast exceeds expectations
Q1 and Q2 data imply a growth of potentially above 4% in 2021, says economist
20 June 2021 - 18:18
SA’s economy is on track to grow 4.1% in 2021, above recent median forecasts for sub-Saharan Africa as a whole but not enough to make up for last year’s huge coronavirus-related contraction, a Reuters poll has found.
The rebound comes after a 7.0% contraction last year and the latest median forecast of economists polled in the past week was 0.2 percentage points better than in last month’s survey. Next year’s growth was expected to slow to 2.4%...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.