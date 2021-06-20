Some good news! SA’s 2021 GDP boost forecast exceeds expectations

Q1 and Q2 data imply a growth of potentially above 4% in 2021, says economist

SA’s economy is on track to grow 4.1% in 2021, above recent median forecasts for sub-Saharan Africa as a whole but not enough to make up for last year’s huge coronavirus-related contraction, a Reuters poll has found.



The rebound comes after a 7.0% contraction last year and the latest median forecast of economists polled in the past week was 0.2 percentage points better than in last month’s survey. Next year’s growth was expected to slow to 2.4%...