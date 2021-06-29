‘Government is trying to find surplus cash to help those hit by lockdown’

Thulas Nxesi says paying Ters benefits is ‘a balancing act where we have to look at affordability versus the need’

The government confirmed on Tuesday it was looking to provide income support to businesses effectively shut down by level four lockdown restrictions announced on Sunday.



Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi said “social partners” involved in the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) would be “engaging” with each other this week to “thrash out a plan for income support” for those industries closed by the government under the regulations...