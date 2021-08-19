Business

State is stepping into a minefield with social security reform plans, warns expert

Asisa adviser says changes should not disrupt the industry but build on it and should first cater for those most at risk

19 August 2021 - 19:54 By Linda Ensor

Any future social security reform programme should build on and not disrupt the existing contractual savings and life insurance arrangements of both public and private sector employees, senior policy adviser of the association representing the savings and retirement funds Stephen Smith stressed on Thursday. 

The Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) represents the majority of SA’s asset managers, collective investment scheme management companies, linked-investment service providers, multi-managers and life insurers...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. State is stepping into a minefield with social security reform plans, warns ... Business
  2. ‘Government is trying to find surplus cash to help those hit by lockdown’ Business
  3. Some good news! SA’s 2021 GDP boost forecast exceeds expectations Business
  4. Trisky business: CNA boots out Benjamin Trisk Business
  5. Adapt IT sale emerges unscathed by assault allegations against CEO Business

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top

Related articles

  1. Employees must pay up to 12% into a government social security fund: Zulu Politics
  2. POLL | Would you pay 12% of your salary into a government social security fund? South Africa
  3. POLL | Should you be allowed to access a portion of your retirement fund to pay ... South Africa
  4. Collect your outstanding R350 Covid-19 grant payment before month-end or it ... South Africa