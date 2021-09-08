Business

Viceroy hit with R50m fine over ‘misleading’ Capitec report

FSCA’s decision opens the way for penalties to be imposed on other analysts who make false recommendations

08 September 2021 - 19:51 By Garth Theunissen

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has imposed a R50m administrative penalty on Viceroy Research and its partners for making false, misleading and deceptive statements about Capitec.

The fine was imposed in response to a report by Viceroy, titled “Capitec — A wolf in sheep’s clothing”, published on January 30 2018. The financial penalty is imposed on Viceroy and its partners Aiden Lau, Fraser John Perring and Gabriel Bernarde. The penalty is jointly and severally payable by the respondents within 30 days from the date of the order, which was communicated to Viceroy on August 30...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Viceroy hit with R50m fine over ‘misleading’ Capitec report Business
  2. PODCAST | Want advice on how your household can manage debt? Here it is Business
  3. PODCAST | Is it time to start regulating cryptocurrency? Business
  4. State is stepping into a minefield with social security reform plans, warns ... Business
  5. ‘Government is trying to find surplus cash to help those hit by lockdown’ Business

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...

Related articles

  1. Standard Bank’s lockdown PIN snafu costs its customers mounds of cash News
  2. Capitec sees future in SMEs Business
  3. One focus, one aim: rebuild SA Business
  4. Aspen on Steinhoff path? Business
  5. Capitec earns the nod from Reserve Bank after Viceroy allegations Business
  6. Viceroy still a thorn in Capitec's side Business
  7. RON DERBY: Only a robust economy can cure Capitec's Viceroy headache Business