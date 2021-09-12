Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | What bitcoin’s plunge means for investors
Marius Reitz, GM for Africa at cryptocurrency exchange Luno, discusses the recent market crash
12 September 2021 - 21:37
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight we review this week’s bitcoin market crash - its causes, implications and outlook.
Our host, Mudiwa Gavaza, is joined by Marius Reitz, GM for Africa at cryptocurrency exchange Luno...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.