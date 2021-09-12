Business

PODCAST | What bitcoin’s plunge means for investors

Marius Reitz, GM for Africa at cryptocurrency exchange Luno, discusses the recent market crash

12 September 2021 - 21:37 By Mudiwa Gavaza

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight we review this week’s bitcoin market crash - its causes, implications and outlook.

Our host, Mudiwa Gavaza, is joined by Marius Reitz, GM for Africa at cryptocurrency exchange Luno...

