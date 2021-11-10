Business

WATCH | What to expect from SA’s medium-term budget

Siobhan Redford from RMB speaks about the strategies the finance minister might use to revive SA’s economy

10 November 2021 - 19:24 By Business Day TV
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
WHAT'S HE GOT IN HIS HAT? Finance minister Enoch Godongwana.
Image: GCIS

When finance minister Enoch Godongwana presents his first medium-term budget on Thursday he will face the challenge of presenting a strategy that will revive SA’s economy while keeping public finances in check.

Business Day TV spoke to Siobhan Redford from RMB for her views on what may be in the medium-term budget.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | What to expect from SA’s medium-term budget Business
  2. ‘Bucket of cold water’ for state after Mining Charter court ruling Business
  3. PODCAST | What bitcoin’s plunge means for investors Business
  4. Viceroy hit with R50m fine over ‘misleading’ Capitec report Business
  5. PODCAST | Want advice on how your household can manage debt? Here it is Business

Latest Videos

WATCH: What to expect from SA’s medium-term budget
WATCH| “I just wanted to save my country from the ANC says Herman Mashaba as ...