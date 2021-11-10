WATCH | What to expect from SA’s medium-term budget
Siobhan Redford from RMB speaks about the strategies the finance minister might use to revive SA’s economy
10 November 2021 - 19:24
When finance minister Enoch Godongwana presents his first medium-term budget on Thursday he will face the challenge of presenting a strategy that will revive SA’s economy while keeping public finances in check.
Business Day TV spoke to Siobhan Redford from RMB for her views on what may be in the medium-term budget.
