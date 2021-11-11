Business

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Ugly shoes to fill: Godongwana had no choice but to tread lightly

The new finance minister’s first budget is one of fiscal consolidation

Caiphus Kgosana Executive editor: opinions and analysis
11 November 2021 - 20:31

At an interaction with journalists before his maiden budget presentation, finance minister Enoch Godongwana was asked if he considered the midterm budget to be pro-poor.

“Is this budget pro-poor?” he repeated the question when responding. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. WRAP | Government budget over the next three years to focus on service ... Politics
  2. IN FULL | Godongwana delivers medium-term budget in 'unprecedented conditions' Politics
  3. Treasury welcomes deregulation of electricity Politics
  4. ‘Tough love’ for ailing SOEs as finance minister closes tap Politics
  5. Godongwana has not budgeted for extension of R350 social relief of distress ... Politics

Most read

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Ugly shoes to fill: Godongwana had no choice but to tread ... Business
  2. WATCH | What to expect from SA’s medium-term budget Business
  3. ‘Bucket of cold water’ for state after Mining Charter court ruling Business
  4. PODCAST | What bitcoin’s plunge means for investors Business
  5. Viceroy hit with R50m fine over ‘misleading’ Capitec report Business

Latest Videos

WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...
Key moments from FW de Klerk's life: Dies at age of 85