CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Ugly shoes to fill: Godongwana had no choice but to tread lightly
The new finance minister’s first budget is one of fiscal consolidation
11 November 2021 - 20:31
At an interaction with journalists before his maiden budget presentation, finance minister Enoch Godongwana was asked if he considered the midterm budget to be pro-poor.
“Is this budget pro-poor?” he repeated the question when responding. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.