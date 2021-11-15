Booze for Africa! ‘Landmark’ Heineken deal values Distell at R40.1bn

In what has perhaps been one of the year’s most anticipated transactions, Dutch brewer Heineken has made a firm offer for JSE-listed Distell in a deal that values Africa’s largest cider producer at R40.1bn.

That Heineken, the world’s largest cider producer and Distell, the world’s second largest, with brands including Savanna and Hunter’s Dry, were in talks was announced in May. However, until Monday there had been scant information about the deal, which sees an offer of an effective R180 a share being made to Distell.

Distell also owns Nederburg wines and Amarula liqueur.

Details of the complicated transaction were unveiled by Distell CEO Richard Rushton and CFO Lucas Verwey in an investor webcast on Monday morning.

In terms of the transaction, Heineken, which at the same time is making a separate offer for 59% of Namibia-listed Namibia Breweries, will bring its premium beer brands, including that 59% stake, into a new unlisted company called NewCo, with most of Distell. The exception is the JSE-listed group’s international Scotch whisky business. In terms of the deal on the table, Heineken will retain a minimum 65% controlling interest in NewCo.

The whisky business will be housed in a separate company called Capevin, in which Remgro, which has voting rights over 56% of Distell’s shares, will retain a controlling stake (of more than 50%), with Heineken a minority interest.