PODCAST | Debt or growth: what is SA’s real crisis?

Peter Bruce chats to Colin Coleman about the country’s prospects

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large & columnist
24 November 2021 - 19:20

Economists and experts wildly disagree. One important figure pressing the government to provide more social relief in the face of widening poverty and hardship is former investment banker Colin Coleman.

Listen to this edition of Podcasts from the Edge as Peter Bruce and Coleman, a strong supporter of President Cyril Ramaphosa, clamber over the rocky terrain SA and Ramaphosa find under their feet. Do we have a debt problem, a growth problem or a leadership problem? Coleman concedes Ramaphosa has been slow but insists real growth is within reach.

