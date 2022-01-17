De Beers hoiks up diamond price as world falls back in love with gems

De Beers raised prices of rough diamonds throughout much of 2021 as it sought to recover from the first year of the pandemic when the industry came to a near halt. Yet most of those price rises were focused on larger and more expensive diamonds, while the emphasis now is on cheaper stones.

As this week’s sale in Botswana, De Beers raised the price of larger stones by about 5%, while some smaller rough diamonds saw price hikes of as much as 20%.

A spokesperson for De Beers, a unit of Anglo American, declined to comment.

Smaller diamonds, used in cheaper jewellery sold in places such as US hypermarket chain Walmart, struggled for years amid over-supply. However, they rallied strongly towards the end of 2021 as supply tightened and higher quality goods went up in price.

That led to a frenzy of buying in the secondary market, where accredited De Beers and Alrosa buyers sell to other gem manufacturers. That spurred De Beers to respond by raising its own prices.

— Bloomberg