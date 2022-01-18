Islands in the stream: DStv hopes Portuguese channels will nix Netflix

MultiChoice has launched two television channels, for audiences in Mozambique and Angola, as the DStv operator of takes on competition from international players such as Netflix through the production of local content.

In recent years, MultiChoice has doubled down on local content as a way to maintain its dominant position across Africa in the face of growing competition from deep-pocketed US rivals.

With the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime offering vast catalogues of international films and television shows, MultiChoice has chosen to use locally produced programming as a way to grab audiences in the countries where it operates. This has resulted in channels such as Mzansi Magic and Zambezi Magic, which aim to air shows from SA, Zambia and Zimbabwe, among other countries.

This week, MultiChoice expanded its “hyperlocal” offering with the launch of two new TV channels — Maningue Magic and Kwenda Magic — for audiences in Mozambique and Angola, respectively, focused on Portuguese-language programming.