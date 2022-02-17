DBSA gives green light to finance energy-efficient initiatives

If you need investment in a projects or programme that reduces the impact of climate change, apply to the Green Fund for funding

Sponsored

South Africans with green economy development projects and programmes will be pleased to know the government-owned Development Bank of Southern Africa (https://www.dbsa.org/) (DBSA) has announced the availability of funding for such initiatives through its Green Fund.



This fund has been set up to contribute towards a wide range of goals in transitioning SA to a greener economy. This includes the financing of projects and programmes that reduce the impact of climate change...