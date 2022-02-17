DBSA gives green light to finance energy-efficient initiatives
If you need investment in a projects or programme that reduces the impact of climate change, apply to the Green Fund for funding
17 February 2022 - 12:27
South Africans with green economy development projects and programmes will be pleased to know the government-owned Development Bank of Southern Africa (https://www.dbsa.org/) (DBSA) has announced the availability of funding for such initiatives through its Green Fund.
This fund has been set up to contribute towards a wide range of goals in transitioning SA to a greener economy. This includes the financing of projects and programmes that reduce the impact of climate change...
