BUDGET | Upset about IMF loans? Been there, done that, says Godongwana

Finance minister responds to criticism that loans from the World Bank and IMF compromise SA’s sovereignty

Borrowing money from the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other international finance institutions is not a betrayal of the ANC government’s ideological stance.



In a briefing to journalists ahead of delivering his 2022/23 budget, finance minister Enoch Godongwana defended National Treasury from criticism that SA’s sovereignty was being compromised by borrowing from Bretton Woods institutions...