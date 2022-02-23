BUDGET | Upset about IMF loans? Been there, done that, says Godongwana
Finance minister responds to criticism that loans from the World Bank and IMF compromise SA’s sovereignty
23 February 2022 - 19:47
Borrowing money from the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other international finance institutions is not a betrayal of the ANC government’s ideological stance.
In a briefing to journalists ahead of delivering his 2022/23 budget, finance minister Enoch Godongwana defended National Treasury from criticism that SA’s sovereignty was being compromised by borrowing from Bretton Woods institutions...
