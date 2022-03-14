PODCAST | Decisions, decisions: Q2 inflation set to keep SA on its toes

Understanding how people make economic decisions during these tough times is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Emile du Plessis, a behavioural economist at Standard Bank.

The discussion begins with a look at the area of behavioural economics. Du Plessis says this is in essence the study of how people make economic decisions.

To understand the pressures facing consumers, Du Plessis says South Africans are increasingly paying more for goods and services due to rising inflation. Headline inflation is projected at 4.8% in 2022 and 4.4% in 2023, according to the National Treasury. Rising energy and fuel prices are expected to be key sources of inflationary pressure in the year ahead.



