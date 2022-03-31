There’s light at the end of the tunnel for Eskom, says David Mabuza
Government will fund the power utility for another year and thereafter it will have to ‘find a way to stabilise itself’
31 March 2022 - 20:20
Although the risk of load-shedding is still looming large, deputy president David Mabuza says there are positive signs that Eskom is turning the corner...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.