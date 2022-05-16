Ubank placed under curatorship
The bank, which serves rural communities and mineworkers, has a capital adequacy ratio of just 3% vs an industry-wide average of more than 15%
16 May 2022 - 17:20
The Prudential Authority (PA), the regulator of financial services that falls under the auspices of the Reserve Bank, has announced that Ubank has been placed under curatorship for failing to maintain adequate capital levels, as required by the Banks Act...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.