Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Why the buy-now-pay-later online model is growing in SA
Host Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Payflex CEO Paul Behrmann
24 May 2022 - 19:37
The growth of buy now pay later (BNPL) in SA’s online retail sector is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.