×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Why the buy-now-pay-later online model is growing in SA

Host Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Payflex CEO Paul Behrmann

24 May 2022 - 19:37 By Mudiwa Gavaza

The growth of buy now pay later (BNPL) in SA’s online retail sector is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. PODCAST | Decisions, decisions: Q2 inflation set to keep SA on its toes Business
  2. PODCAST | Unmarried partners could have claim to entire estate should one die South Africa
  3. PODCAST | A remote workforce is possible, but employers need to want it Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Why the buy-now-pay-later online model is growing in SA Business
  2. Ubank placed under curatorship Business
  3. There’s light at the end of the tunnel for Eskom, says David Mabuza Business
  4. Start your engines! SA fuel levy to be cut for two months Business
  5. PODCAST | Decisions, decisions: Q2 inflation set to keep SA on its toes Business

Latest Videos

'We should increase the investment in SA': German Chancellor visits SA
Murder accused Jeremy Sias' first day in court for horse rider Meghan Cremer's ...