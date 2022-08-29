Aluminium canning demand outlook positive amid high energy cost concerns
In SA, the equation has also been ‘skewed a little bit’ by a shortage of glass
29 August 2022 - 19:44
Hulamin, which has Sub-Saharan Africa’s only major aluminium rolling operation, says the demand outlook for aluminium canning over the next five years is positive, especially with increasing concerns around the world about the high energy usage and costs associated with glass and plastic products...
