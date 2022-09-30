Tencent loses crown in world’s biggest stock wipeout: Tech Watch
The company’s market value has dropped by $623bn from peak as slow approval of new games, advertising weakness weighs on shares
03 October 2022 - 20:49 By Jeanny Yu
Tencent Holdings has lost its title as China’s biggest company to liquor giant Kweichow Moutai, the latest sign of how far regulatory risk and dimming growth prospects has set back the country’s technology industry...
