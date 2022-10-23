LESETJA KGANYAGO | Captured to death: SA’s economy stifled by corruption and low productivity

The reforms of the 1990s were difficult, but results were good, especially compared with outcomes before and afterwards. Living standards were rising. South Africa also grew faster than the world economy, so this was not just about benefiting from global conditions. But we are now back in stagnation, as we were in the early 1990s, with declining living standards and growth well below world levels.
Reformists received a lot of criticism, much of it ideological. But it was important to stabilise debt. The economy also could not grow sustainably given low savings — too much external borrowing would weaken the rand, drive up interest rates and choke off growth. (This is the balance of payments constraint). Condemning the 1990s reforms as “neoliberal” is misleading.
Privatisations were limited and there was no labour market reform. The inflation target stayed high and wide, so prices have tripled since 2000 — this was not an inflexible commitment to price stability. Lowering debt from high levels was rational; running small fiscal surpluses during a huge, temporary boom was the responsible thing to do. Stronger finances also created space to expand social spending and moderate taxes. Finally, reforms strengthened the state, by improving its balance sheet and focusing on priorities.
South Africa’s bad growth over the past decade is not due to tight macroeconomic policies or global conditions. New research shows recent stagnation is mainly due to low productivity linked to state capture. There was more spending, but it produced worse outcomes, such as expensive power stations that don’t work properly. Private sector confidence collapsed.
The economy is now barely capable of growing faster than 1%. We have a weaker state spending a larger share of GDP, with more borrowing and higher taxes. Investment levels are so low the balance of payments constraint has loosened — but if investment rose to 20% of GDP or even 30% of GDP, we would not have the necessary savings and we would be unable to borrow enough from the world: these scenarios imply current account deficits of 5% to 15% of GDP, which would be unsustainable.
Fiscal consolidation is necessary and needn’t be contractionary. Spending cuts would be more growth friendly than tax increases. Stabilising debt would reduce risk and allow for lower interest rates across the yield curve. It would also avert fiscal dominance, where central banks lose the ability to protect the value of the currency because of fiscal failure. The fiscal position has improved lately, but we are still running large deficits despite very favourable commodity prices.
The inflation target should also be lower. It was a mistake not to lower the 3% to 6% target in the early 2000s, as planned. A lower target, about 3%, would make inflation less of a problem in the lives of South Africans.
Reform is urgently needed. Effort should be focused on microeconomics (reliable and affordable energy, functional transport networks, and so on). But these efforts won’t succeed unless the macroeconomic framework is resilient enough to sustain growth. Reforms are difficult, but the pain of not reforming will be worse.
* Lesetja Kganyago is the governor of the SA Reserve Bank. These are his speaking notes from an address to the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation’s Drakensberg Inclusive Growth Forum.
Inclusive Growth Forum
LESETJA KGANYAGO | Captured to death: SA’s economy stifled by corruption and low productivity
In the past decade there was more spending, but it produced worse outcomes
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Global conditions are challenging. Pre-2008 central bankers talked about the NICE era (Non-Inflationary Consistently Expansionary). Nowadays it is very different; you could say the global economy has shifted to VICE (Volatile, Inflationary, Contractionary Economy). US, UK and Euro area inflation rates are all above South Africa’s — August prints were 8.3% for the US; 9.9% for the UK and 9.1% for the Euro area, while SA was at 7.6%.
These changes are also shifting the global policy discussion. The main theme of this year’s Jackson Hole conference of central banks was that economic constraints are back. This contrasts with previous years with issues like inflation being too low, providing stimulus when short-term rates are at 0% and the social benefits of running economies hot.
The recent surge in inflation has something to do with supply-side factors, including the war in Ukraine and supply-chain disruptions. But it is not only a temporary shock due to exogenous factors. Policy settings by major central banks were too loose throughout 2021, which worsened current problems. Tolerating inflation overshoots to make up for past undershoots, and running economies hot, meant there was no margin of safety left to absorb stress. Policymakers now regret these errors.
To restore credibility, central banks are now tightening. The Fed won’t repeat the mistakes of the early 1970s, when policymakers argued that higher inflation was due to supply side factors they couldn’t control, and eased policy quickly when economic conditions weakened.
The higher-order point here is that decisive action is worth short-term costs if it prevents larger problems later and lays the foundation for long periods of low inflation and growth.
South Africa’s history also has themes of macroeconomic failure, tough reforms and recovery. This describes the period from the late-1980s and early 1990s (failure), the late 1990s and early 2000s (reform), and the boom of the 2000s. But South Africa has now slipped back into macroeconomic dysfunction. We are struggling to find a way out. Understanding our own history better could help us deal with current challenges.
The reforms of the 1990s were difficult, but results were good, especially compared with outcomes before and afterwards. Living standards were rising. South Africa also grew faster than the world economy, so this was not just about benefiting from global conditions. But we are now back in stagnation, as we were in the early 1990s, with declining living standards and growth well below world levels.
Reformists received a lot of criticism, much of it ideological. But it was important to stabilise debt. The economy also could not grow sustainably given low savings — too much external borrowing would weaken the rand, drive up interest rates and choke off growth. (This is the balance of payments constraint). Condemning the 1990s reforms as “neoliberal” is misleading.
Privatisations were limited and there was no labour market reform. The inflation target stayed high and wide, so prices have tripled since 2000 — this was not an inflexible commitment to price stability. Lowering debt from high levels was rational; running small fiscal surpluses during a huge, temporary boom was the responsible thing to do. Stronger finances also created space to expand social spending and moderate taxes. Finally, reforms strengthened the state, by improving its balance sheet and focusing on priorities.
South Africa’s bad growth over the past decade is not due to tight macroeconomic policies or global conditions. New research shows recent stagnation is mainly due to low productivity linked to state capture. There was more spending, but it produced worse outcomes, such as expensive power stations that don’t work properly. Private sector confidence collapsed.
The economy is now barely capable of growing faster than 1%. We have a weaker state spending a larger share of GDP, with more borrowing and higher taxes. Investment levels are so low the balance of payments constraint has loosened — but if investment rose to 20% of GDP or even 30% of GDP, we would not have the necessary savings and we would be unable to borrow enough from the world: these scenarios imply current account deficits of 5% to 15% of GDP, which would be unsustainable.
Fiscal consolidation is necessary and needn’t be contractionary. Spending cuts would be more growth friendly than tax increases. Stabilising debt would reduce risk and allow for lower interest rates across the yield curve. It would also avert fiscal dominance, where central banks lose the ability to protect the value of the currency because of fiscal failure. The fiscal position has improved lately, but we are still running large deficits despite very favourable commodity prices.
The inflation target should also be lower. It was a mistake not to lower the 3% to 6% target in the early 2000s, as planned. A lower target, about 3%, would make inflation less of a problem in the lives of South Africans.
Reform is urgently needed. Effort should be focused on microeconomics (reliable and affordable energy, functional transport networks, and so on). But these efforts won’t succeed unless the macroeconomic framework is resilient enough to sustain growth. Reforms are difficult, but the pain of not reforming will be worse.
* Lesetja Kganyago is the governor of the SA Reserve Bank. These are his speaking notes from an address to the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation’s Drakensberg Inclusive Growth Forum.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos