Vodafone CEO Nick Read to leave after frustrating four years for shareholders
Shares down more than 40% since Read took helm, CFO Margherita Della Valle will take over on interim basis
05 December 2022 - 21:03 By Paul Sandle
Nick Read will step down as Vodafone CEO by the end of the year, ending a four-year tenure during which, the British telecom group’s share price has nearly halved...
