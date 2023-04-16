Boeing halts deliveries of 737 MAXs
Interruption may affect plans to increase pace of production announced last week
16 April 2023 - 18:20 By Aishwarya Nair
Boeing shares closed down 5.6% on Friday after the plane maker halted deliveries of 737 MAX jets due to quality-related problems in certain components made by one of its main suppliers...
