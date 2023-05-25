MPC raises repo rate 50 bps to 8.25%, the highest level since 2009
The electricity crisis, a lack of structural economic reforms and resultant weaker rand have left the bank with little choice but to continue its hiking cycle
25 May 2023 - 15:20 By Andrew Linder
The Reserve Bank has raised the repo rate by another 50 basis points (bps) to 8.25% as the country battles myriad problems including rolling blackouts, a stagnant economy and a currency at a record low...
