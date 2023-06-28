Business

Reserve Bank governor sees interest rates higher for longer

This after inflation slowed down more than expected last month

28 June 2023 - 15:11 By Francine Lacqua and Monique Vanek

The Reserve Bank will keep monetary policy tight for longer to tame persistent inflation, governor Lesetja Kganyago said. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Black start-ups get just a third of the venture capital raised by peers Business
  2. BREAKING | MPC raises repo rate 50 bps to 8.25%, the highest level since 2009 Business
  3. ‘Perfect storm’: reports on SA arms sale to Russia spook markets, rand sell-off ... Business
  4. West or Russia? Why not both? Patel tells parliament SA can deepen all trade ... Business
  5. EV battery-swapping could help solve US charging problem Business

Latest Videos

Protest leader Lefa Nkala addresses the crowd and the media
Diepsloot protestors make their way to the police station