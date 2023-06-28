Reserve Bank governor sees interest rates higher for longer
This after inflation slowed down more than expected last month
28 June 2023 - 15:11 By Francine Lacqua and Monique Vanek
The Reserve Bank will keep monetary policy tight for longer to tame persistent inflation, governor Lesetja Kganyago said. ..
Reserve Bank governor sees interest rates higher for longer
This after inflation slowed down more than expected last month
The Reserve Bank will keep monetary policy tight for longer to tame persistent inflation, governor Lesetja Kganyago said. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos