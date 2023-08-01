Jobless rate could hit 38%, businesses tell Ramaphosa as they team up on energy, rail and crime crises
Business groups are working with government to try to arrest the slump in energy provision and the deteriorating rail and port services
02 August 2023 - 09:22
Business leaders told President Cyril Ramaphosa the jobless rate could rise to 38.1% by 2030 without urgent action to solve the country’s energy, logistics and crime crises...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.