SMME funders call for thorough info as greylist delays loan approvals
Geddes advises entrepreneurs to choose a simple business structure over complexity that makes it hard for lenders to understand the details of a loan
13 May 2024 - 21:42
As South Africa continues to navigate its way off the Financial Action Task Force’s greylist, small business funders say SMMEs will have to ensure they are on the right side of compliance with the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA) as it has lengthened the time that it takes to approve loans...
