Business

Capitec shareholders set for handsome gains

The bank attributes its positive outlook to lower credit loss ratios and robust growth in non-lending income

09 September 2024 - 14:45
Nompilo Goba Companies & Markets Reporter

Capitec has revised its earnings forecast upward, signalling a strong financial performance for the six months to end-August...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Capitec shareholders set for handsome gains Business
  2. Shein’s lawsuit against Temu ‘could cause market exit’ Business
  3. Pressure mounts on Tiger Brands over listeriosis victims Business
  4. Top court rejects Sekunjalo bid to revive bank case Business
  5. SMME funders call for thorough info as greylist delays loan approvals Business

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep62 | Hyundai Getz, Mercedes-Benz A200, Volvo S60, GWM Steed 5
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 09 September 2024