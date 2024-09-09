Business

Pressure mounts on Tiger Brands over listeriosis victims

In March 2018 a listeriosis outbreak that killed 218 people was traced to Tiger Brands’ Polokwane facility

09 September 2024 - 14:37
Tamar Kahn Health & Science Correspondent
Processed meat produced in an Enterprise factory in Polokwane was identified as the source of a listeriosis outbreak in 2018 that killed 218 people and sickened more than 1,000. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

Lawyers representing more than 1,000 victims of the world’s worst listeriosis outbreak in recorded history say they have new evidence linking South Africa's biggest food producer, Tiger Brands, to the tragedy and are calling on the firm to immediately settle with victims.

A listeriosis outbreak that killed 218 people and sickened more than 1,000 was traced by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases to Tiger Brands’ Polokwane facility in March 2018, after children at a Johannesburg creche fell ill after eating processed meat products from the factory.

NICD researchers conducted further tests earlier in 2024, yielding more evidence linking the listeriosis infections to Tiger Brands’ Polokwane site, according to the claimants’ law firm, Richard Spoor Incorporated (RSI) Attorneys.

Tiger Brands agreed to the certification of the class action in 2018 but denied any liability. It then sought to obtain documents from other meat producers and laboratories in South Africa covering the listeriosis outbreak, but was ultimately blocked by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The listeriosis victims represented by RSI Attorneys have already filed a claim for damages, seeking both compensatory and punitive damages in terms of the Consumer Protection Act, but say they would prefer to settle out of court. They are holding a media conference on Monday afternoon.

