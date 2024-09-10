Business

Sick South Africans forced to wait as provincial health posts stand empty

All provinces are scrambling to deliver services with fewer doctors, nurses and senior managers, health minister Aaron Motsoaledi tells parliament

10 September 2024 - 12:29
Tamar Kahn Health & Science Correspondent
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Budget cuts are forcing patients to wait longer for care. Stock photo
Budget cuts are forcing patients to wait longer for care. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/KATARZYNA BIALASIEWICZ

Budget cuts implemented by the National Treasury have hobbled provincial health departments’ ability to fill posts, placing strain on the remaining staff and forcing patients to wait longer for care, health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has told parliament.

All provinces are scrambling to deliver services with fewer doctors, nurses and senior managers, he said in a written response to questions from ActionSA MP Kgosi Letlape.

The vacancy rates for doctors ranged from 22.4% in the Free State to 5.5% in the Western Cape, while that for nurses ranged from 28% in the Free State to 5% in the Eastern Cape.

More than two-fifths of the senior management positions in the Northern Cape are vacant. The Eastern Cape, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga reported about a quarter of their posts for senior managers were unfilled.

The February budget set aside a consolidated health budget that grows by a nominal 3.4% over the medium-term. This was below the Treasury’s estimate that inflation would average 4.7% over the next three years, meaning the budget shrinks in real terms.

Vacancy rates per province.
Vacancy rates per province.
Image: Dorothy Kgosi

Decisions about whether to fill vacant posts were considered monthly, the minister said.

“Not all vacant posts can be filled simultaneously. This has resulted in stringent measures being implemented to control the filling of positions to avoid over expenditure on compensation of employees,” he said.

The reduction in headcount had increased the workload for remaining staff, leading to higher stress levels and decreased job satisfaction, said Motsoaledi.

He assured parliament the remaining staff “continue to provide good quality clinical services”, but conceded having fewer personnel negatively affected the number of patients that could be attended to.

In addition to the funding crisis for recruitment, provincial health departments faced the further challenge that South Africa had a shortage of some professional categories, including ophthalmologists, psychiatrists, theatre nurses and ICU nurses, Motsoaledi said.

BusinessLIVE

READ MORE:

Improve your bedside manner, Wits tells doctors in wake of Helen Joseph Hospital viral video

The dean of Wits University's faculty of health sciences Prof Shabir Madhi has urged staff and students to treat patients with dignity, compassion ...
News
16 hours ago

Cape Town man tests positive for mpox, has not travelled

Since the outbreak in May, 12 cases of Mpox were reported in Gauteng, 11 in KwaZulu-Natal and two in the Western Cape.
News
1 day ago

Alarming rise of cancer cases among black South Africans: causes, solutions and the need for innovative treatments

Emerging cancer treatments offer new hope in the fight against cancer, and health practitioners must be open to innovative and unorthodox treatments
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

'Flies, atrocious facilities, disgusting toilets': former broadcaster lambastes conditions in Helen Joseph Hospital

Former broadcaster Tom London has publicly spoken out about what he called the "atrocious facilities" and "disgusting toilets" at the Helen Joseph ...
News
2 days ago

EDITORIAL | SA needs to place higher value on education, health and safety

Some spheres of government give the impression that they are doing doctors, nurses, teachers and police officers a favour by offering them jobs
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Capitec shareholders set for handsome gains Business
  2. Vukile raises R1.5bn in bookbuild Business
  3. Pressure mounts on Tiger Brands over listeriosis victims Business
  4. Sick South Africans forced to wait as provincial health posts stand empty Business
  5. Momentum Metropolitan to exploit opportunities in India Business

Latest Videos

[WATCH LIVE] Doorstop media briefing outlining the outcomes of the #ANCNWC ...
The Real Voice of Darth Vader...hilarious!