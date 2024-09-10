Business

Vukile raises R1.5bn in bookbuild

Investec was the sole bookrunner and trading of the shares is expected to begin on September 13

10 September 2024 - 12:34 By Jacqueline Mackenzie
Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Vukile Property Fund has raised R1.5bn in an accelerated bookbuild, it said on Tuesday.

Vukile on Monday initially announced the equity raise of about 5% of the company’s market capitalisation, but after strong demand it elected to increase the size of the equity raise and placed about 7.7% of its shares.

The bookbuild shares were placed at R17 per share, representing a 4.60% and 4.63% discount to the pre-launch Vukile closing share price and 10-day volume-weighted average price on Monday.

Investec was the sole bookrunner. Trading of the bookbuild shares is expected to begin on September 13.

The proceeds from the equity raise would provide Vukile with the financial agility to execute on the opportunities presented by its value-accretive pipeline in South Africa and Europe, it said.

On Monday the group announced it had acquired a retail portfolio in Portugal valued at €176.5m (R3.5bn)

The acquisition, made through its 99.5% held subsidiary Castellana Properties, “marks a strategic move to expand its footprint in the country”, the company said

The portfolio comprised three dominant shopping centres in Lisbon and Porto, with a total gross lettable area of 74,083m². The centres — RioSul, Loures and 8ª Avenida — are well-positioned in their catchment areas, with strong footfall and sales ratios, presenting opportunities for growth in net operating income, Vukile said.

BusinessLIVE

