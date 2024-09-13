Borrowing costs for government are on the way down, says FirstRand
Mary Vilakazi welcomes state's fiscal discipline in her first results as CEO
13 September 2024 - 12:36
FirstRand CEO Mary Vilakazi says the government is already seeing savings on its long-term borrowing costs as it benefits from improved post-election sentiment and its commitment to fiscal discipline, and the key now to turning around the public finances is higher growth...
