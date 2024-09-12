Sibanye's losses over 18 months stretch to R44bn
Miner to slash US platinum output, but CEO says it is well positioned to benefit from a recovery in prices
13 September 2024 - 12:23
Sibanye-Stillwater reported a R7bn loss in the six months to end-June, from a R7.8bn profit in the first half of 2023, with the group announcing plans to restructure its mines in Montana, slashing production of palladium and platinum from the assets by up to 45% in a bid to return the assets to profitability...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.