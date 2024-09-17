Business

Legal challenge to key port contract could delay reforms for up to 10 months, Transnet warns

If interdict is awarded it will apply a 'handbrake' to the government's structural reforms, Durban high court hears

17 September 2024 - 11:47
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter

Rail, ports and pipeline operator Transnet has warned that introducing a private player to operate and manage Durban Container Terminal Pier 2 (DCT2) for 25 years — a key economic reform — could be delayed by six to 10 months due to legal action. ..

