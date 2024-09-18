Business

Inflation cools for third consecutive month in August

Stats SA says August inflation rate is the lowest since 2021

18 September 2024 - 14:39 By Denene Erasmus

Consumer inflation slowed for the third consecutive month, moderating to 4.4% in August from 4.6% in July. This was below consensus expectations, which forecast inflation would remain at 4.6% or slow slightly to 4.5%...

